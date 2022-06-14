CBZ Bank Launches ZINARA Tap Card

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| CBZ Bank has introduced the ZINARA Tap Card, a rechargeable smart card that adds convenience and ease to the motoring public on their road trips. With this card’s expediency, motorists will reduce risks of exposure to COVID19 because they do not have to physically pay tolls at toll gates.

The Tap Card is an easy-to-use, reloadable card that allows motorists to pay tolls electronically and instantly. To load or reload the card, motorists can either fund the card through ZIPIT, RTGS or mobile money transfer services like Ecocash or One Wallet. Once the funds reflect, the card is ready for use.

Apart from the intriguing unique toll gate experience, the CBZ ZINARA Tap Card provides motorists with additional benefits and options while on the road. The card can be used to purchase goods in retail outlets or any point of sale that has a Zim Switch-enabled platform.

To enhance the motorist’s experience and convenience, the card is enabled for dual cash withdrawal for both US Dollars and ZWL at any CBZ ATM nationwide. Furthermore, the ZINARA card can be linked and activated to be compatible with the CBZ Touch mobile application, allowing motorists to conduct online transactions such as paying bills, purchasing airtime, and transferring funds.

To access the card, motorists can simply walk in any ZINARA or CBZ Bank branch with a valid national ID and the card will be ready instantly.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...