Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Trial Kicks Off

The trial of AMH journalists Blessed Mhlanga and Chengeto Chidi commenced at the Magistrates Court in Chitungwiza on 13 June 2022.

The matter is being heard by Magistrate Isheanesu Matova.

The State opened its case and led evidence from its first witness police Superintendent Matsika. He was also cross-examined by lawyer Jeremiah Bamu, who is representing Mhlanga and Chidi.

The duo is being charged for allegedly contravening Section 25 (a) as read with Section 30 of Statutory Instrument 21/2005 which prohibits taking of photographs within a polling station.

The alternative charge is that of disorderly conduct in a polling station as defined in Section 89 of the Electoral Act.

The trial continues on Monday, 20 June 2022 at 11:15am.

