Police holding the late Moreblessing Ali's lawyer, Job Sikhala arrive in movie style. The legislator is escorted by about 40 police officers. Sikhala is in an unmarked Fortuner which is escorted by another Fortuner and a police truck…Fortuner is driven right into court cells pic.twitter.com/TqaCyMdq1i— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 16, 2022
WAS IT CLEVER TO ARREST THE MURDERED MOREBLESSING ALI'S OWN LAWYER, @JobSikhala1 @PoliceZimbabwe ? pic.twitter.com/N7YY9pSBpL— ZimEye (@ZimEye) June 16, 2022
