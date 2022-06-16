Dead Body Dumped In Mnangagwa Home Town

By- Police in Kwekwe have announced discovering a body found lying along the Kwekwe-Harare Highway.

The body was found on Wednesday at around 6 AM with multiple injuries.

The unidentified body has been taken to Kwekwe District Hospital mortuary, where it awaits postmortem.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police received a phone call from an unknown person informing them of the body.

“On the day, Kwekwe Central Police received a call to the effect that there was a body of male adult lying on the road. The estimated age of the now deceased is between 20 to 25 years. The deceased was wearing a red and blue striped t-shirt, faded jean trousers, black socks and black shoes. His leather belt was cut with a suspected sharp object and his trousers had dry blood stains,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information regarding the deceased to approach the CID Kwekwe or any nearest police station.

Meanwhile, police in Kwekwe are investigating a robbery case where a man lost a Honda Fit vehicle to four unknown robbers who attacked him.

Although finer details of the robbery case are not yet clear, National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Kwekwe are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a robbery case in which four suspects attacked the complainant and stole two cellphones, US$30, and a white Honda Fit, AFL 6605,” he said. Chronicle

