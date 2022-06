Latest On Dr Magaisa Funeral

Good afternoon Friends.

Alex’s body was today released by the hospital to our undertakers, Nyaradzo.

We expect Nyaradzo to give us their repatriation timelines tomorrow. It is only after that that we can give you tentative dates for Alex’s body’s arrival in Zimbabwe.

We will update you tomorrow.

