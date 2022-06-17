Zanu PF Thugs Show Off Guns On Social Media

By-Zanu PF officials in Chitungwiza have threatened to gun down CCC members taking part in their late party member Moreblessing Ali.

ALERT – Zanu PF thugs in Chitungwiza are sending pictures of themselves carrying live ammunition. These are pictures of a man known as Chitembwe from Unit N & Mlambo from Ward 7, who lost to Cllr Maiko. This Zanu PF reign of terror must stop. We demand peace & justice

