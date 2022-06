President Chamisa Pays Tribute Dr Magaisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Dr Alex Magaisa was a true inspiration to change champions, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

In a brief statement on Friday, President Chamisa said Magaisa was a strong pillar of the people’s struggle.

“LET US LOOK OUT FOR EACH OTHER, WHATEVER OUR DIFFERENCES…

That rural connection… That village touch…That human touch…KaThat! You are sadly missed Wangu. RIP WaMagaisa,” President Chamisa wrrote on Twitter.

