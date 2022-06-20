Featured National
Mliswa Exposes Pathetic MPs Salaries
20 June 2022
By- Norton MP, Temba Mliswa has exposed the meagre salaries the lawmakers are getting.

Posting on Twitter Monday, Mliswa said MPs were performing community service.

He posted:

For all those thinking of becoming MPs this is the kind of money you will be getting after all the various deduction such as PSMAS& all. With the rate at 600 an MP gets the ZWL equivalent of US$125 before deductions. A Councilor is way better, at least he gets stands.