President Chamisa Is Zim’s Next Leader

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC Youth change champions are working tirelessly to mobilize young people to register to vote.

CCC’s Youth Assembly is determined to defeat Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa via the ballot box.

CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma wrote on Twitter:

“Yesterday our Bulawayo CCC Youth Change Champions held Day of African Child celebrations at Nketa Hall.

More than ever, Youth Change Champions are determined to remove

@edmnangagwa.

! President

@nelsonchamisa

will be the next President of Zimbabwe in 2023,”

