Zanu PF Stalwart Dies

ZANU-PF Matabeleland South Women’s League vice chair lady Evelyn Mpofu has died.

The late Mpofu collapsed on Friday evening near her home in Esigodini.

She held various positions within the ruling party’s youth structure from provincial to national level before being elected vice chairlady.

Matabeleland South Women’s League chairlady, Sindisiwe Nleya said Mpofu’s death is a huge blow to the league and party. She said:

I learnt with shock about the passing of Cde Evelyn Mpofu. She was a very dedicated member of the party and she served the league well. She received training under the national youth service which is a clear indication of her patriotism and dedication. She also held various posts under the youth structure.

Mourners are gathered at her home in Esigodini.- Pindula News

