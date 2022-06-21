Byo Terror Gang Remanded In Custody

By A Correspondent- Two members of a four-man Bulawayo armed gang that terrorised Pelandaba and Gwabalanda residents last month have been remanded in custody to June 27 for commencement of trial.

Kelvin Njabulo Dube (30) of Pumula South and Prince Ndlovu (38) of Old Lobengula appeared last week before Bulawayo provincial magistrate Nobuhle Ndlovu and were not asked to plead.

Prosecutor Portia Mshungu told the court that on May 11, the suspects, in the company of their co-accused who are still at large, broke into Siphathisiwe Nyoni’s house in Pelandaba West.

The robbers were allegedly armed with machetes, knives and axes. They managed to gain entry after forcibly opening the door with a sharp object and ordered Nyoni and her son into their bedroom where they demanded cash.

The gang allegedly stole US$1 000, R10 000 and two Samsung cellphones and an iPhone. They then drove off in Nyoni’s Nissan Tiida vehicle and their getaway vehicle, a Mazda Demio. The vehicles were later abandoned in the Glengara area, Bulawayo.

During the same night, Fortune Mpofu was sleeping with his family in Gwabalanda when he heard the external door being forced open.

A few minutes later, he heard their bedroom door being prised open and was attacked by the suspects who robbed them of an iPhone X5, iPhone 6s, MacBook laptop, Vivo Y3 cellphone and US$300.

The duo admitted to having committed several offences and their application for bail was opposed by the State at the Western Commonage Court.-newsday

