Mnangagwa Throws Top Aide Under The Bus

Spread the love

By- President Emerson Mnangagwa has demoted the Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of Monitoring the Implementation of Special Agricultural and Related Programmes, Davis Marapira and deployed him to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development.

Below is a statement issued by Misheck Sibanda which announces the development:

His Excellency, the President, has in terms of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe of 2013 transferred the Minister of State in the Office of the President and Cabinet in charge of Monitoring the Implementation of Special Agricultural and Related Programmes, Honourable Davis Marapira, to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development to be responsible for Agricultural Colleges, Water Resources and Irrigation Development, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene.

He will report to Honourable Minister, Dr. Anxious J. Masuka.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...