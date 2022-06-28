Police Speak On The Death Of Zanu PF Moreblessing Ali Funeral Hooligans

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police said they were investigating the death of two senior Zanu PF officials in the Nyatsime area of Chitungwiza.

The two were part of Zanu PF thugs who caused havoc at the funeral of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali.

One of the thugs died from alleged poisoning, while the other reportedly succumbed to a stress-related illness.

The two are former Manyame district chairperson Tina Gweshe, suspected by family to have been poisoned after she attended a party last week, and George Murambatsvina, the Zanu PF chairman for Nyatsime.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi told the state media that they had begun the investigations over the deaths

“We are conducting investigations with a view to find out what exactly happened and we would like to urge the public to cooperate with the police,” he said. On the heavy police presence, Asst Comm Nyathi said, “There is need for police to maintain law and order especially considering what has happened and the investigations being conducted.”

