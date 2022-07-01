ZimEye
Glad to see local communities drawing clean & safe water from China aid boreholes!The 1000-borehole-drilling project brought much relief for the ordinary Zimbabweans by cutting walking distances in search of water & is a symbol of the long-standing 🇨🇳-🇿🇼 friendship. pic.twitter.com/WWntmAYW8f— Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe (@ChineseZimbabwe) June 30, 2022
