Rick Ross Flying To Zimbabwe Nov 2022

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Hip-hop fans across Southern Africa will be excited to hear that Rick Ross aka ‘Ricky Rozay’ aka ‘Da Boss’ is coming to Zimbabwe! The multi-Grammy-nominated rapper, artist, songwriter, and producer will be performing for the first time ever in Zimbabwe.

The organizers of the show ROAR Entertainment announced earlier today on their social media platforms that the ‘Hustlin’ global hit maker will be performing at the Harare International Convention Centre (HICC) on Friday the 18th of November 2022 through a video on their Instagram platform. In the video, Rick Ross encourages fans to get their tickets because it’s going to be the biggest performance he has ever done!

“I’m celebrating for you. You better get your tickets now. One time for the whole team. It’s the biggest boss!” he said on the video.

Tickets will be available from the 15th of July.

The rapper is the first big-name American artist to perform in Zimbabwe in recent years.

Rick Ross, whose real name is William Roberts II, has worked with various big artists in the music industry including Mary J Blige, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, French Montana and P Diddy to name a few.

“We’re really excited to have Rick Ross coming all the way to Zimbabwe for the first time ever to give fans a memorable and epic show! And all we can say is that this is a performance that fans cannot afford to miss,” said Ms Shally, one of the organisers of the show.

Rick Ross is also the founder of Maybach Music record label imprint which is home to well-known artists such as Wale, Meek Mill, Omarion French Montana and more. 19 solo albums and three compilation albums have been released under the label. In 2006 he released his first studio album, Port Of Miami, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, featuring the singles, “Hustlin'” and “Push It.”

Since then, the rapper’s career has successfully grown and has seen him work with some of the biggest names in music over the years and also continues to make power ‘Boss’ moves by venturing into business ventures including publishing his book “The Perfect Day to Boss Up.”

More information about ticket sales will be announced soon.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...