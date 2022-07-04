Cotton Farmers Pile Misery On Cottco Bosses

By A Correspondent| Cotton Farmers have piled more misery on the underfire COTTCO boss Maxmore Njanji after petitioning the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) complaining over his alleged abuse of office.

In a letter to ZACC gleaned by ZimEye, Cotton Farmers said they were concerned that the company has not paid them for cotton produce delivered 18 months ago while Njanji affords to splash funds on personal political projects.

“It is a matter of public record, Madam Chair that payments to Cotton farmers have been painfully slow and in some instances made in form of barter trade. We have been sending our Cotton to COTTCO religiously but we have not been paid for the Cotton in over 18 months but Cottco Managers can afford to splash funds on personal political projects,” reads part of the Cotton farmers letter.

The Cotton farmers accused Njanji of using his seniority at the parastatal to grab 2200 knapsack sprayers, 300 bicycles and 20 motorbikes which he distributed to people aligned to him.

“We understand and appreciate the work done by President and we appreciate the Cotton farming inputs are being used for personal political ambitions and are being distributed to those who are aligned to Njanji,” further reads the petition.

Njanji and Cottco Managing Director, one Manamike were arrested last week and were due to appear in court on charges of abuse of office.

