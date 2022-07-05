Emmerson Mnangagwa Hatred Of Women Unacceptable – Sarkozy

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has a documented history of tormenting women, dating back to the early 80s.

This was said by CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma.

Chuma denounced Zanu PF’s desperate attempt to soil CCC spokesperson Advocate Fadzayi Mahere’s image.

“ZANU PF has a history of abusing women.

Ask Dr Fay Chung, Dr Amai & Dr Joy Mujuru. Misogynists at Jongwe House! Now their swords are on

@advocatemahere

! Her crime is speaking truth to power.

Mongoloids have circulated around her reputation! Aluta continua,” Chuma argued.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...