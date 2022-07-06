Judge Mutevedzi To Preside Over Sikhala, Sithole Bail Hearing

By-The High Court has deployed Justice Munamato Mutevedzi to preside over the hearing of an appeal for bail by CCC legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole tomorrow.

The bail hearing was Tuesday moved to Thursday after the prosecution again deployed its usual delaying tactics of requesting time to file its response.

CCC posted on Twitter Wednesday announcing that Mutevedzi would hear the bail appeal:

“Our MPs,

@JobSikhala1

& Godfrey Sithole, will tomorrow at 0900hrs appear before Justice Munamato Mutevedzi at the High Court for their bail hearing. The National Prosecuting Authority on Tuesday undertook to file its response to the duo’s bail appeal,” said CCC.

The duo is appealing against a magistrate’s decision not to grant them bail pending trial on charges of incitement to commit violence.

They were arrested for demanding justice for the gruesome murder of the late Moreblessing Ali, who was their party activist.

They were denied bail last week by Harare magistrate Mr Gibson Mandaza.

Denying the duo bail, Mr Mandaza ruled that the legislators were a threat to public security and were likely to re-offend if released on bail.

Ali was abducted outside a nightclub in Nyatsime on May 14 and her dismembered remains were discovered in a disused well at a farm in Beatrice, about 10km away from where she was taken.

The prime suspect in her murder, Pius Jamba (31), has since been arrested and was remanded in custody.

Sikhala and Sithole were arrested on June 14 charged with conspiring to engage in acts of violence to avenge the killing.

