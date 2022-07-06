We Have Solid Plan To Build Prosperous Zim- President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC has a solid plan to build a prosperous Zimbabwe, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

President Chamisa posted on Facebook:

“WE WIN TOGETHER..I wholeheartedly thank you fellow CITIZENS for believing in the NEW.

Our PLAN to build an exciting and prosperous Zimbabwe is solid.

I kindly encourage that we be civil, cordial & tolerant of divergent opinions.

When We WIN, Zimbabwe WINS. We all WIN!!#FakaPressure #Godisinit.”

He added :

“WE’RE UNSTOPPABLE”

According to President Chamisa, Zimbabwe shall have bullet trains in line with modern technology.

“Zimbabwe is next..Bullet trains in our lifetime!!”

He was commenting on the Africa Facts Zone report below:

“Egypt has opened Africa’s largest train interchange station, Adly Mansour Central Interchange Station.

He also launched the first phase of the electric light rail (LRT) project.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...