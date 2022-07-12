Shurugwi North MP Hails Traditional Leaders, War Vets

Spread the love

By Kelvin Kasiwulaya | Shurugwi North Member of Parliament Hon Ronald Robson Nyathi recently hailed War Veterans of the liberation struggle and Chiefs for their relentless efforts to conserve the environment.

Speaking at the belated World Environment day hosted by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA)at Msasa Primary School in Shurugwi, Cde Nyathi commended the unwavering efforts by both traditional leaders and War veterans in conserving and jealously guarding against Environmental degradation.

I would like to comend our War Veterans and traditional leaders for puting up safety nets to protect the environment, especially in the mining town of Shurugwi.

Its everyone’s duty to protect the flora and fauna of our scenic constituency, I would like thank everyone who have taken their time to commemorate and reflect on ways to conserve our environment for posterity.

Speaking on the same note Vice President of the Junior Parliament Madam S. Mugwadi called upon all Zimbabweans to join in the campaign against Environmental degradation.

She also appealed to Shurugwi’s mining community to engage in land rehabilitation programs soon after finalising their extractive business.

Speaking at the same event Chief Nhema also bemoaned the dilemma of water pollution in his area.

“As much as we want to survive on mining proceeds, our rivers are being polluted, deforestation is now rampant, those who are mining along river banks should stop and make sure we protect our environment, ” said Chief Nhema

The same sentiments were echoed by Msasa primary school pupils in their spell-bound poem titled “Water”.

The poem touched on local environmental risks associated with leaching and the use of Mercury and cyanide in gold production.

“We are thirsty, where can we drink water. Go to Mtevekwi River. We cant, the Mtevekwi river is polluted with cyanide,” recited the pupils .

Shurugwi is one of the most active mining town in Zimbabwe with more that 300 registered miners and plus or minus 4000 artisanal miners.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...