CCC Responds To Norton Council Mass Arrests

Spread the love

By Staff Reporter- Citizens Coalition for Change, CCC, has condemned the arrest of its Norton councillors by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

ZACC arrested 10 Norton Councillors, six (6) affiliated with Nelson Chamisa’s CCC.

They were arrested on allegations of parcelling-out residential stands.

CCC Norton Town chairperson Silvester Gumisirayi confirmed the arrests.

” I confirm the arrest of Norton Town Councillors which is a mix of Independent, MDC-T and CCC and the town secretary on allegations of abuse of office while on duty,” he said.

CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Gift Siziba condemned the arrests saying they were political.

“It’s clear persecution by prosecution. The intention and objective is to tarnish the image of the opposition in different parts of the country and make sure that they demoralise the party from its programming. Its a clear political persecution. There are a lot of cases in which ZACC has failed to act upon which invove members of the executive. For example there is the Pomona scandal where a minister is cited and several other government officials. So its a clear and deliberate persecution of political opponents,” said Siziba.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure declined to comment.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...