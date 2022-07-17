Amb Matemadanda Meets The Secretary Of State In Tete

By Dr Masimba | Zimbabwe and Mozambique will develop a new partnership on science and technology to strengthen collaboration between the two countries, creating jobs and protecting security in Agriculture.

Ambassador Victor Matemadanda who is the High Commissioner of Zimbabwe to Mozambique said after meeting the secretary of state in Tete Mrs Elisa Zacarias. Secretary of state for Tete province Promised to lead a group of bussiness people to have a joint venture with Zimbabwean counterparts to develop agriculture and hoticulture. Ambassador Matemadanda said the

President of Mozambique Mr Kanyusi is excited to see this program succeeding. Zimbabwean farmers are in consultation with Mozambican farmers to map out a joint Agricultural program to feed the two countries without relying on imports.

This project which Ambassador Matemadanda has revived was the brain child of the late minister of Agriculture cde Perrence Shiri. The untimely tragic death of cde Perence Shiri brought the program to screeching halt.

Ambassador Matemadada indicated that the two groups will be changing notes and putting the program in motion.

“We have a historical friendship which had not translated into the economic venture. By outting this program in motion I am executing the direct instructions of the President Mnangagwa and president Nyusi to develop this patnership.

Partnership will help progress the principles enshrined in the agreement agreed by the two presidents in Maputo four months ago.

Ambassador Matemadanda was confident that there will be Future cooperation between the two countries.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique have today agreed to deepen ties on agriculture and create a new era of strategic cooperation in the field. The two countries have agreed to develop a landmark science and technology partnership to strengthen the valued Zimbabwe Mozambique relationship, creating jobs and protecting the security of our citizens and guaranteeing food security.

Both nations have set out their ambition to continue to lead the world in research and development, investing in our expertise and capacity to create wealth and tackle inequality, through Agriculture. Agriculture must be harnessed and flow to support economic growth, public safety and scientific and technological progress.

It will see the countries work towards a new statement of intent to help realise the full potential of farming.

The two nations have also committed to continue to broaden collaboration on rice farming and science and technology to help facilitate the eradication of poverty and hunger.

The countries hope to combine their expertise to tackle global hunger

Today’s meeting marks a new era of cooperation with our closest ally, in which we commit to using technology to create prosperity and guarantee the safety and security of our citizens for years to come. Said cde Victor Matemadanda.

He said Mozambique is our closest ally and most important research partner – a partnership which harnesses the power of the free market, science and new technology to address some of humanity’s greatest challenges, from small scale farming to large scale commercial farming.

“We share a belief in the power unity to improve our farming and health, prosperity and security, and a commitment to the importance of cooperation.

Together, we will seek to set a positive example of how countries can work together to solve the critical and transnational challenges of the 21st century, Ambassador Matemadanda said.

I welcome this closer collaboration which will bring together the best of Zimbabwe and Mozambique. By combining our expertise to tackle global challenges, such as hunger and poverty we can make a real difference and improve people’s lives.

