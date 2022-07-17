ZimEye
1/2 ZRP Zengeza is investigating a murder case in which Ngoni Tadiwa Kundishora (17) died on 14/07/22 whilst admitted at a local hospital after he was attacked by an unknown assailant on 12/07/22 at around 1000 hours near Aquatic Complex in Chitungwiza.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) July 17, 2022
— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) July 17, 2022
2/2 Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station. #notomurder.