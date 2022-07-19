Tsenengamu: Chamisa Must Unite With Mahere And Others Because He’s Just A Populist: VIDEO

Below are key take homes from Freedom For Economic Emancipation of Zimbabwe leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu’s public address yesterday morning:

-The only way out for the country is to stop the ongoing fight between Emmerson Mnangagwa and VP Chiwenga. No other option exists.

– The whole nation will implode soon because of the fight between Chiwenga and Mnangagwa.

-There’ll be a GNU in 2023 as no one is winning outright.

– Chamisa has no right at all to State House as there’s no evidence at all of a coup being committed by Mnangagwa on 1 Aug 2018.

– Chamisa has no institutional memory. He is just a populist.

– Real power only lies with the G40 and Lacoste factions of ZANU PF who must unite.

– Chamisa must unite with others who are more capable leaders like Nkosana Moyo, Fadzayi Mahere, Temba Mliswa, Saviour Kasukuwere, Linda Masarira, Godfrey Tsenengamu.

