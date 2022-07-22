Police Cause Tenda Bus Accident

By- Police Thursday caused a Tenda bus accident resulting in one person’s death and the injury of 30.

The accident happened near Rusape at around 4 PM.

A survivor of the accident Enoch Zhungu, who sustained minor injuries, told ZBC News that the police distracted the Tenda bus driver when he was overtaking another traffic.

He said the driver lost control of the bus as he tried to return to his lane.

The police confirmed the accident:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today at around 1600 hours at the 165 km peg along Harare-Mutare road near Rusape where one person died while 30 passengers were injured, eight of them in critical condition.

The driver of a Tenda bus with 50 passengers on board tried to overtake another vehicle resulting in the bus veering off the road before overturning.

Police said they will release more details pertaining to the accident in due course.

-ZBC

