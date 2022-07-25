Mujuru Inquest Magistrate On Susan Mutami’s Abusers List

By James Gwati- Judicial Service Commission Boss and former top Magistrate Walter Chikwanha has been named in the list of senior Zanu PF officials who have bedded Susan Mutami.

Walter Chikwana at Harare Magistrate’s Court during Mujuru’s Inquest in 2011

Chikwana became prominent in 2011 when Zanu PF tasked him to preside over the inquest of the late General Solomon Mujuru.

Judicial Service Commission Secretary Walter Chikwanha

Mujuru died in a suspicious inferno at his Beatrice Farm on 15 August 2011.

The late General’s wife Joyce Mujuru, vice President then, argued that her husband was murdered.

Even the late President Robert Mugabe was not convinced that Mujuru died from a fire that engulfed his farmhouse.

Zanu PF insiders said that Emerson Mnangagwa, also Mugabe’s deputy then, killed Mujuru to weaken his wife Joyce so that he (Mnangagwa) would easily succeed Mugabe.

Mujuru and Mnangagwa were leading factions contesting to succeed Mugabe.

Confessing on Twitter spaces last week, Susan Mutami said she also slept with Chikwanha.

