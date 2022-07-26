Xenophobic Dulula Boss Fired Over Anti-Zimbabweans Stance

Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini has been fired by his controversial Operation Dudula movement over a difference of opinion on foreign nationals in South Africa.

The Times Live cites Dlamini saying he will now focus on his activities with Soweto Parliament and its programmes.

The split comes after the two organisations could not see eye to eye on immigration.

The difference of opinion stems from Operation Dudula wanting all foreigners to leave SA, while Soweto Parliament only wants illegal foreigners out.

In a joint statement, the organisations said no way forward could be found and they had agreed to part ways and work independently. Read the statement:

The two organisations have resolved to deal with these issues independently (under different brands) but in a complementary manner.

Most importantly, based on the workload of these community-based operations and campaigns, the parties have agreed to allow Nhlanhla Lux to focus exclusively on Soweto Parliament and its programmes.

Operation Dudula’s stance has been criticised by many, including politicians Julius Malema and Mmusi Maimane.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Malema told Podcast and Chill Dlamini that Operation Dudula’s stance was rooted in self-hate. He said:

Black people are not loved all over the world. And for a black person to hate another black person who is hated all over the world, what is that?

Criminals, let’s deal with them. I have no time for thugs. I do not tolerate thugs, but I am not going to beat up a person because he is dark and ugly in my eyes.

One SA Movement leader Maimane said the operation was a “dangerous distraction that solves nothing”. He said:

Operation Dudula is hating on fellow Africans and I have a problem with that.

He also criticised Dlamini saying he was not a revolutionary, “not a visionary, and your whole brand is built on hate. Your operation is a dangerous distraction that solves nothing.”

Previously, ANC Veterans’ League president Snuki Zikalala said Operation Dudula was “dangerous” and suggested it was exploiting the unemployed.

He said protesters must go to school and get skills instead of harassing foreign nationals.

