Zimbabwean Man Stabs Girlfriend’s Lover

Spread the love

A Zimbabwean man has been arrested in the Free State for allegedly murdering a man who was believed to be his girlfriend’s lover.

The 37-year-old Zimbabwean, who is believed to have been in the country illegally, allegedly stabbed Jonas Lesolia, 57, to death in Vaal Park, Sasolburg on Monday.

The suspect is due to appear in court on Wednesday on a murder charge and immigration-related charges.

“It is alleged that the girlfriend was pursuing both Jonas Lesolia and [the] suspect… as partners at the same time,” Free State police spokesperson Constable Langa Maselela said.

He added that the suspect traced the movements of his girlfriend and caught her with the 57-year-old on their way to work.

Maselela said he stabbed the victim multiple times using a sharp object and fled on foot, leaving the girlfriend at the scene.

“The police were called to the scene and [emergency] personnel declared the victim dead.”

Maselela said the man was traced and arrested on the same day.- News24

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...