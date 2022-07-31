BREAKING: Dinha Sucked In Dead Harare Dealer Love Triangle

By A Correspondent| Fresh details have revealed that the former Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Province Advocate Martin Dinha who is nursing wounds after being shot by robbers was allegedly in a love affair with late Ximex dealer girlfriend who was shot dead yesterday.

According to new shocking details, the National Railways of Zimbabwe board chairperson is believed to have been shot by a team linked to the jilted now dead Boss Pangolin who suspected that Dinha was seeing his girlfriend Samantha Dzapata.

Close sources have revealed that Dinha was seeing the now late girl who was a graduate from Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE) and been in a three-year old relationship with Tafadzwa Murengwa aka Boss Pangolin.

“What happened is very sad to note that such two young lives will just go in such a tragic way, all in the name of a love relationship gone wrong, we know Boss Pangolin and his girlfriend from back the days at BUSE and they have been dating for close to 3 years now.

“This whole thing is a case of a mjolo gone wrong as we are told now that Dinha was the reason behind the collapse of these two lovebirds affair, his shooting in Greendale a few nights ago is related to the events which were happening between Boss Pango and his fiancé,” said a former BUSE student who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Dinha is not new to sex scandals as he has a record of preying on the BUSE female students where he politically hails from.

Murengwa died last night after drinking a poisonous chemical this was after he pumped three bullets in the body of his girlfriend along Simon Mazorodze road after accusing her of cheating with a married man.

The dealer, who operated at the Ximex Mall, caused a commotion in the capital after throwing United States dollar bills on the streets on Thursday with the video of the incident going viral.

