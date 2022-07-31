Susan Mutami Publicly Supports VP Chiwenga: It’s True Marry Poisoned Him

Norton MP, Temba Mliswa’s former lover Susan Mutami has spoken in support of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s cruel treatment of his estranged former wife, Marry.

Susan Mutami says Marry, truly conspired with accomplices to poison her ex husband Chiwenga so that she can inherit his wealth.

Mutami says this was revealed by her ex boyfriend, the late foreign affairs minister, Sibusiso Moyo who arranged for Chiwenga to be airlifted to China.

Last week, Mutami narrated allegations that she has a child with SB Moyo. The March 2022 claims are being used to buttress Mutami’s allegations

Mutami also alleges saying while Chiwenga was recovering in China, Marry was already spending his wealth in anticipation of his death.

Says Mutami in a March 2022 (this year) Twitter posting:

Ngatibatsiranei kufunga pano. If ur wife is given poison to kill you by ur subordinates, worwara zviri serious, woendeswa ku SA for treatment, then ur soldier friend (RIP)ofonera ma China kuti tibatsireiwo. Omira mira kuti urarame wonoitwa ma multiple organ transplant, rehab in short. Then poitwa an investigation nana boys zvobatwa kunzi mukadzi wako ari involved plus akapromiswa a lot of money plus ur pension. Wobva wararama apa vanhu vanenge vasingazive kuti uchiri mupenyu here or wakafa vachingonyepa ku media vasina kana clue bt ana boys vanenge vachiziva kuti Bholato Bholato. Madam votanga kugara ne boyfriend uri mupenyu mu den mako. Votora ur savings achifunga kuti wa kicker bucket odya nehama dzake since anenge asisina access kwauriachifunga kuti she scored a goal. Wobva wadzoka manje unannounced bt ana boys vanenge vachiketa kuti Bholato Bholato. Wodzoka wosekerera zvako sebenzi and not say a word and u mind ur own business. Uri iwe murume apa unoita sei kuna madam.

