VAYA launches ‘BidBuddie Mystery Box’ promotion

Spread the love

VAYA Technologies Zimbabwe has launched a ‘BidBuddie Mystery Box’ promotion on its Bidbuddie platform.

Bidbuddie is an online auction that allows customers to bid for and buy, auction and sell virtually anything to anyone across the country.

The platform guarantees online buyers a safe auction experience on a large marketplace. It was reintroduced to the market earlier in June this year and has been growing in popularity among online clients who are trading goods and wares, including fashion, electronics, agricultural equipment and real estate, among other things.

The Mystery Box promotion, which will run until the end of this year, will see luck customers walk away with numerous prizes, including smartphones and holiday trips for two, among other things.

“Every month we are introducing some mystery boxes on BidBuddie containing an assortment of special products.

“Our online auction users stand a chance to win the boxes when they make the highest bids,” said Vaya Services General Manager Taurai Makoni.

The live auction application, which makes buying and selling easy, has been downloaded by thousands of people on the Google Playstore and Apple Store over the past few months.

Makoni said customers will bid without any knowledge of the contents in the Mystery Box for them to qualify for the promotion.

“However, the advert and product description will give a hint of the product, and its price range. The highest bidder will take home the box,” he said.

BidBuddie allows users to bid in real time, receive notifications and view upcoming auctions and announcements on a dashboard on the application, that also allows for one to easily manage their account.

The new and improved online platform enables individuals to buy and sell any valuable items, while allowing over 200 corporates to auction off old or zero-book-value goods.

Registered auctions also have the opportunity to auction their goods on the platform.

“BidBuddie harnesses cutting-edge technology and incorporates a range of valuable insights garnered from customer feedback,” Makoni said.

In addition, registered users can get an overview of all auctions happening on the portal. This enables customers to participate in auctions quickly, and ensure they do not miss out on bidding opportunities.

Part of the upgrade on the platform included an efficient bidding process, where customers can quickly refer to each lot, with the description and pictures provided on the digital platform. As each lot closes separately, customers can save time, instead of staying in the auction until all lots in the auction event close.

To enhance transparency in the bidding system, VAYA Technologies has made provision that while an auction is ongoing, bidders are informed if their bids have met the reserve price. When the auctions are closed, bidders can refer to their bid history.

The bid history reflects the pricing information of the lots they placed their bids on, regardless of whether they won or were outbid.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...