Mary Mubaiwa’s Health Deteriorates

Spread the love

By- The health of former Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Mary has deteriorated.

Her sad picture was posted by politician Linda Masarira on her social media accounts Friday.

Linda appealed to Chiwenga to forgive Mary who is facing charges of trying to kill the former Army general.

Posted Linda:

Marry Mubaiwa has suffered enough! The inhumane & insensitive treatment to her condition is totally unacceptable. Soko, VP Chiwenga, nomatter what wrong she did to you, Marry remains the mother of your children. Forgive her & allow her to heal. This is too much! #Women4Women

Marry Mubaiwa has suffered enough! The inhumane & insensitive treatment to her condition is totally unacceptable. Soko, VP Chiwenga, nomatter what wrong she did to you, Marry remains the mother of your children. Forgive her & allow her to heal. This is too much! #Women4Women pic.twitter.com/9lWZz2YY8d — Linda Tsungirirai Masarira (@lilomatic) August 5, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...