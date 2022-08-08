1000 Die In Road Accidents

By- The Police have announced that over 990 people have died in road accidents since January.

Police also said they recorded about 2 500 hit-and-run accidents in the same period.

The hit-and-run accidents the Police said involved pedestrians struck and killed or injured while crossing roads with the motorists fleeing without rendering assistance or making a report.

“We are worried about an increase in hit-and-run road traffic accidents that are occurring countrywide. So far about 2 480 hit-and-run accidents were recorded between January and June this year.

“According to the law, drivers should stop and render assistance, but it is worrying that some of them speed off and do not even make a report to the police,” police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told the Herald.

-State media

