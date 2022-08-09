Khumo Masawi Heroes Day Tournament Results

K.M.H U20 TOURNAMENT HOSTED IN DZIVARASEKWA GROUNDS ( HEROES CUP )

12 TEAMS TOOK PART FROM DIFFERENT AREAS , MBARE , KUWADZANA , MUFAKOSE, NORTON AND MANY MORE

SEMI FINAL 1

DZ ACADEMY 2-0 ATLETICO FC

FT

SEMI FINAL 2

STINGERS 0-1 NEW STARS

FINAL

DZ ACADEMY 1-0 NEW STARS

DZ ACADEMY BREAK THE RECORD TO WIN THE FIRST TOURNAMENT OF K.M

H 2022 AFTER REACHING 3 FINALS WENT ALL THE TOURNAMENT UNBEATEN AND HIGHEST SCORING TEAM

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

TOP GOAL SCORER A RECORD 3 GOALS SCORED – BEEF ( DZ ACADEMY)

BEST GOAL KEEPER – GEORGE ( DZ ACADEMY)

BEST COACH – MR MAROWA (MAGAFA) DZ ACADEMY

BEST REFEREE – MR MAKUBARO

BEST PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT – BEEF ( DZ ACADEMY)

FROM TOURNAMENT REMARKS

I thank all the teams that took part in the massive tournament of K.M.H U20 2022 it brought happiness in different areas as it keeps on promoting young players from small areas that talent is around .

The football structure of young players need to be well managed from all ends to promote players from different areas in Zimbabwe from small age I urge all academies , club to be strict on age cheating , so that we can have more international players such Nakamba , Kadewere in Europe.

Grassroots football is the future of the nation we need to develop players from age 5 and our own type of football that’s how big nation such as Brazil , Spain , have been successful in years back .

We need to have more work shop to develop coaches in the country and Promote our own coaches in our Premier league .

The room for improvement is still needed in the football in all sectors teams from rural areas do not have equipment , soccer balls , soccer jersey so will need to promote teams talent is everywhere not in the city let’s have diversity in our football.

we need to promote young referees from schools.

Compiled by Khumo Masawi

Scenes from Khumo Masawi tournament

