“July Moyo Behind Harare Water Challenges”: Mliswa

Norton MP, Temba Mliswa (Independent), has blamed the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, July Moyo, for Harare’s current water challenges.

Wate taps ran dry in Harare for more than two days last week. While the precious liquid is now available in some suburbs, the water supply is erratic.

The Harare City Council attributed the water crisis to a lack of water treatment chemicals at the Morton Jaffray and Prince Edward water works.

Posting on Twitter, Mliswa accused Moyo of holding onto nearly $2 billion in devolution funds allocated to Harare by Treasury while the city fails to buy water treatment chemicals. Said Mliswa:

It is saddening to notice that the Local Government minister can watch the waterworks of our country’s capital completely shut down without showing much concern.

Here is a minister who is clinging on to devolution funds, and in the process, incapacitating Harare City’s crucial services like water treatment thereby exposing millions of residents to diseases.

This is the same man who corruptly pushed for the purchase and installation of water pumps. The big question is, what is the purpose of water pumps when you don’t have water?

A government of the people cannot afford to stand and watch while July is running riot exposing millions of people to diseases. This madness needs to be stopped.

Millions of Harare residents were forced to rely on unsafe water sources following the closure of the water treatment plants.

