Gabriel Nyoni Slams Woeful Football Administration In Zim

Former Highlanders and CAPS United winger Gabriel Nyoni believes it’s high time football stakeholders in Zimbabwe peacefully demonstrate against the manner in which the game is being administered.

Zimbabwe is currently on a FIFA suspension for what the world governing body termed ‘third party interference’ after the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC)’s suspended the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA executive.

Consequently, Zimbabwe has missed out on AFCON 2023 and CHAN qualifiers, the 2022 Cosafa Cup and clubs won’t take part in CAF’s inter-club competitions, as FIFA insists the sanction can only be lifted upon the unconditional reinstatement of Kamambo.

Nyoni believes the current state of Zimbabwean football is a huge setback for young players and it’s high time the game’s stakeholders take action.

“Peaceful demonstration against poor football governance, boycott football matches as a sign to show we want a better football environment for our country,” said Nyoni when asked of the way forward.

“We will keep quiet until when. We need a leader amongst the people that desires a better football industry for our country.

“Imagine a young footballer trains and prays hard to one day be noticed by a club outside the country for him to earn a better living. How many get to go outside the country? only 5 %.

“What is happening to the rest of the players? Of course they will finish their careers with absolute nothing. Our nation was banned, our clubs are not included in CAF draws and the state of our football stadiums is just pathetic to say the least, what else do we need to know, to start acting as football stakeholders?

“I dont need to wait to be one of the football leaders in our country to take action, we need to do it now as a collective. Fans are pissed off, players are suffering and only a handful are benefiting from such a situation,” added Nyoni.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

