Maid In Soup Over Minor Boy’s Abuse

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A 24 year-old maid from Bulawayo allegedly s3_xually abused his employers’ child aged four.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed that Merylin Garira (24) of Garira homestead, Danga village, Chief Masunda in Zvishavane committed the offence when she was employed at a Famona residence.

“The informant is a female adult aged 35 years residing at Famona.

“The complainant is a boy aged four years residing at Famona,” Msebele said.



Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed that Merylin Garira (24) of Garira homestead, Danga village, Chief Masunda in Zvishavane committed the offence when she was employed at a Famona residence.

“The informant is a female adult aged 35 years residing at Famona.

“The complainant is a boy aged four years residing at Famona,” Msebele said.

“Between November 2021 and June 2022, Garira was left in custody of the children.

“She would f0ndle the child’s p3n!s while bathing him, make him lie on the bed after bathing, sit on his p3n!s and make some s3_xual movements.”

She said Garira later quit her job and was replaced by a 21-year old maid.

The matter only came to light when the boy made s3_xual moves to the new maid.

— The Standard

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...