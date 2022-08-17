Caps Face Bogey Side Rhinos In Chibuku Super Cup

The Chibuku Super Cup action will return this weekend as the tournament enters the first round.

The competition kicked off earlier in the month but reverted to the traditional knockout format that starts from the preliminary round.

In the previous edition that acted as a warm-up tournament to the 2021/22 season, the eighteen top-flight teams were grouped into four groups, with the top two sides progressing to the quarterfinals.

ZPC Kariba and WhaWha were the two teams that won in the preliminary round.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

