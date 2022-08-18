Senior Detective Found In Possession Of 200kgs Of Copper Cables

MASVINGO- An alert crack team from the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s intelligence department on Wednesday arrested a senior detective who was in possession of 200kgs of copper in the leafy suburb of Rhodene which he allegedly intended to transport to South Africa.

Detective Sergeant Takesure Buzu had to spend the night in Police cells after he was arrested while loading the copper into his Toyota Runx car bonnet.

The arrest of the detective comes barely a week after police in Beitbridge also arrested a man driving a South African registered vehicle who had stashed loads of copper into his vehicle’s bonnet.

Buzu was arrested in Rhodene in company of his accomplice only identified as Mai Rejoice who is a popular copper dealer in Masvingo and reside in the high density of Mucheke in Runyararo West area.

Masvingo provincial Police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa could neither deny nor confirm the case saying his office is yet to receive the matter.

