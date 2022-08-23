Ex-Convict Organises 3 Million-Men March For Mnangagwa

By James Gwati- Former Zanu PF Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu has announced that he would mobilise his constituency to march in support of President Emerson Mnangagwa.

Zivhu, a convicted criminal and the leader of the Cross Border Traders Association of Zimbabwe, was fired from Zanu PF for supporting the opposition.

He has made several attempts to return to Zanu PF but with little success.

Posting on Twitter Zivhu said:

More than 3 million traders in Zimbabwe will march in solidarity with our beloved President ED in all the Provinces soon

