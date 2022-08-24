Church Hands Over 3-Bedroom House To Chipinge Couple

United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ) has handed over a three-roomed house to a couple that recently lost their 10-year-old son who was bitten by a cobra while inside their dilapidated house.

Provider Maposa (10) succumbed to the snake bite and the church was moved by the family’s plight.

Mr Oliver Chikumba, a member of the Kondo UCCZ branch, said they were touched by the speech given by the late Provider’s teacher during his funeral.

“She said Provider told her that he wanted to build a decent house for his parents when he grows up. Unfortunately he died before fulfilling his dream. I approached the church’s humanitarian arm and they agreed to build a house for the family,” he said.

On Sunday, UCCZ president, Reverend John Matiza officially handed over the house to the Maposa family.

He said gone are the days when people received handouts from abroad.

“The missionaries had sweets and niceties to lure people to church and that was good at that time, but today, we have to lure the congregants by doing good things. I applaud the humanitarians in the church such as Mai Ngorima who doesn’t rest until an idea of humanity is spread all over,” he said.

Mr Olivia Maposa, the family representative, was all smiles as he appreciated what UCCZ had done.

“I am over the moon. Words cannot express how I feel. The church has given us a gift that we will cherish forever,” he said.

Headman Kondo also hailed UCCZ’s gesture.

