USD52 Billion Minerals Zim Gave China Would Have Built 260 Airports

By A Correspondent | Zimbabwe mortgaged out USD52Billion worth of minerals to China in exchange of a paltry USD200million loan in 2006 alone, a parliamentary calculation reveals.

This was revealed following borrowing disclosures by the Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube yesterday.

The USD52Billion given to the Chinese in one year alone, could have built 260 airports across Zimbabwe.

Commenting, former Finance Minister Tendai Biti said:

“The Minister of Finance disclosed in Parly today that Zim has borrowed $2.7 b from China since independence of which only US$150m has been repaid.

“The biggest debt pertains to the billion dollars borrowed for the Hwange7 and 8 power station.

“There is no verification of these figures.

“In 2006 Zim borrowed US$200 m from China which loan was secured by 26 million ounces of platinum reserves in Selous.

“Assuming a price of US$2000 an ounce for platinum Zim mortgaged a $52 b asset for mere US$200 m.This is ridiculous.

They have been mortgaging Zim for years #Shame.”

In a recent pre interview discussion the Chinese ambassador told ZimEye, China is colonising Africa in a better way than UK

