HH Tames Inflation, Reduces Fuel Prices

By James Gwati- Zambia has announced the reduction of fuel prices owing to the growing economy.

The reduction in fuel prices comes from economic stability attributed to several measures the new government is implementing.

These measures have also made the Zambian Kwacha, once the worst in recent years, the world’s second-performing currency.

The Zambian economy has improved dramatically barely a year after the opposition United Party for National Development president, Hakainde Hichilema, beat Edgar Lungu of Zambia’s founding party, the Patriotic Front.

Zambia’s ruling party spokesperson, Joseph Kalimbwe, said he was happy to see his government reducing fuel prices.

He posted on Twitter:

Due to the growing strength of the Zambian Kwacha against the USD, the prices of fuel ( petrol, diesel & kerosene ) will starting at midnight today be reduced across all Zambian service & filling stations. Again friends, thanks for trusting our party to lead the country !!!

