Teen Crushed To Death By Train While Wearing Headphones

Spread the love

A CHIKANGA teenager was this morning crushed to death by a goods train after failing to hear the hooting locomotive because of the headphone he was putting on.

Although the identity of the deceased was not readily ascertained, those who witnessed the tragic incident told The Manica Post that the boy could not hear the sound of the train as he had headphones on, which are believed to have been on high volume.

Mr James Mutimbanyoka said: ”The train was coming from Harare and we all heard the sound apart from the horn which was so loud. Some of us thought it was just the normal horn as the railway line crosses the road which is used by pedestrians around that area. But somehow, I think the engineman had actually noticed that the young man had not sensed that the train was coming. He was instantly crushed to death in our full view.”

Contacted for comment, Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said they would get finer details tomorrow (Friday).

“It is unfortunate we cannot confirm nor comment on that now. We wait for procedure and we can only confirm that tomorrow,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

— Manica Post

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...