BREAKING: William Ruto Declared 5th Kenyan President

Kenya Supreme Court has upheld the election of William Ruto as country’s fifth president throwing out Raila Odinga’s petition.

“We’re satisfied that [electoral commission] carried out verification, tallying and declaration of results in accordance with constitution,” judges say in response to Raila Odinga petition.

