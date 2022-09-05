Kenya’s Supreme Court Throws Baba Under The Bus

By James Gwati- The Supreme Court in Kenya has dismissed a petition by Kenya’s former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, challenging William Ruto’s election in the August 9th presidential election.

In a statement, Odinga, in response to the judgment, the former PM said he vehemently disagreed with the court’s opinion.

Reads the statement:

We have taken note of the decision of the Supreme Court on the Presidential election held on August 9th, 2022. We have always stood for the rule of law and the constitution. In this regard, we respect the opinion of the court although we vehemently disagree with their decision today.

Our lawyers proffered irrefutable evidence and the facts were on our side, unfortunately, the judges saw it otherwise. We find it incredible that the judges found against us on all nine (9) grounds and occasion resulted to unduly exaggerated language to refute our claims.

This judgement is by no means the end of our movement, in fact it inspires us to redouble our efforts to transform this country into a prosperous democracy where each and every Kenyan can find their full belonging. We thank our supporters and Kenyans across the country for standing with us. We will be communicating in the near future on our plans to continue our struggle for transparency, accountability and democracy.

God bless you and God bless Kenya!

