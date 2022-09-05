President Chamisa Defeats Mnangagwa
5 September 2022
Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) overcame Zanu PF in by-elections held at the weekend.
CCC won two out of the three by-elections held in Bulilima.
CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa described the weekend results as encouraging.
“THANK YOU BULILIMA…
A BIG WIN against all odds, CCC won 2/3 of the wards previously held by Zpf in yesterday’s by-elections. We nearly took all wards.
What a great fight Champions!! We’re a CITIZENS MOVEMENT.
Thanks to our ground forces,the Change Champions.
Kudos to diaspora for the support.All glory be to God! #Godisinit #WinBig #FakaPressure
#Ngaapindehakemukomana #kangenesibiliujaha