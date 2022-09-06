Johanne Masowe Canvassing Support For Mnangagwa

Johanne Masowe Wechishanu WeAfrica International Church leader Andby Makururu is moving around the country encouraging his members to vote for the ruling Zanu-PF party in elections expected next year.

Makururu, who recently met President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House, is currently in Penhalonga, Mutasa South constituency in Manicaland province hosting a four-day church gathering.

Mnangagwa was set to visit the constituency on a thank you mission last week after the party’s candidate Misheck Mugadza won in the March 26 by-elections.

The visit was, however, postponed yesterday as he is hosting Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who officially opened the Zimbabwe Agriculture Show in Harare on Friday.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, Makururu said he was moving around the country urging his church members to register and vote for the ruling party.

“I am moving around urging my church members to register to vote ahead of next year’s elections. I think everyone is very aware that I have since pledged to my President Emmerson Mnangagwa that my church members are going to vote for him.

“Currently, I am having a church gathering in Penhalonga, Mutasa South constituency, where I am preaching the word of God,” he said.

The church leader predicted Mugadza’s win during his church’s 37th anniversary celebrations held at Mutare Show Grounds this year.

The anniversary coincided with Makururu’s birthday celebrations.

Mugadza, who attended the anniversary clad in a white garment, was ordered by Makururu to walk to the centre of Mutare Show Grounds and everyone was commandeered to point at him.

He defeated Citizens Coalition for Change’s Regai Tsunga.

-Newsday

