Chelsea Dismiss Coach

Chelsea have have sacked coach Thomas Tuchel following the team’s disappointing 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the opening Group E encounter of the UEFA Champions League in Croatia.

The result saw the Blues suffering their third defeat in seven games in all competitions this season.

The club had spent heavily in the just ended transfer window when they brought the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A statement by the club reads: Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Thomas Tuchel.

On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.

There will be no further comment until a new head coach appointment is made.

Tuchel was appointed by Chelsea in January 2021 and had an immediate impact, winning the Champions League in his first season at the club.

In 2021-22, Chelsea reached both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup final as they secured a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Tuchel spearheaded Chelsea at a time of uncertainty for the club as Roman Abramovich departed as owner last sea son.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

