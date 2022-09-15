As You Celebrate Birthday, Release Wiwa Et al, Mnangagwa Told

Tinashe Sambiri|Hard-hitting CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma has challenged the Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa to release political prisoners with immediate effect.

Mr Mnangagwa is celebrating his 80th birthday today.

Below is Sarkozy’s statement:

“On this International Day of Democracy, we demand for the release of our MPs @JobSikhala1 & Godfrey Sithole and Nyatsime 14.

As you celebrate your birthday @edmnangagwa please be humane and release #Nyatsime16.

We do not wish to curse your mother’s womb over your abuses!”

